DANIELSVILLE - James “Hoggy” Russell Pulliam, 75, Danielsville, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Pulliam was born in Royston, on August 22, 1947, son of the late J.P. Pulliam and the late Royster Roberts Pulliam. He was an electrician having worked at Westinghouse, was a member of the Electrician’s Union and of Trinity Baptist Church in Danielsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Jean Rice Pulliam; daughter, Melissa Shelton, Danielsville; sister, Nina J. Smith, Royston; grandchildren, J.P. Almond and Jean Scott; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home of J.P. Almond.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 2411 Highway 29 North, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
