BALDWIN - James Homer Rider Sr., 69, Baldwin, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Born in Clarkesville on April 26, 1952, he was a son of Katheryn Kimbrell Rider of Gainesville and the late Homer Lee Rider. He was a waste water plant manager and former maintenance supervisor with Fieldale Farms and retired after 46 years of service. Mr. Rider loved the Lord and was an active member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church. He loved his family and spending time with them and in his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Anderton.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Bingham Rider, Baldwin; sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny and Wilma Rider, Homer, James Rider Jr., Cornelia, Tim and Mary Moore, Maysville, and Bobby and Trissy Moore, Homer; daughter, Judy Dyer, Hollywood; grandchildren, Jonathan Rider (Rebecca), Homer, Madison Rider, Homer, Mitchell Moore, Athens, Timothy Moore, Cornelia, Ashley Fowler (Dylan), Homer, Toby Beall, Homer, and Jessica Bryant (Jeremy), Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Blythe Rider, Jaxson Rider, MaKenzie Fowler, Carson Fowler, Clayton Goodson and Jasmine Grier; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Terry Rider, Gainesville; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Jean and Walt Tiggret, Gainesville; numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronia Hunter and Pastor Jon Hubner officiating. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 195, Baldwin, Ga. 30511 or to the American Cancer Society online at www.donate3.cancer.org or by mail to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
