James Howard Park, 82, passed away on Monday. September 27, 2021.
Mr. Park was the son of the late James Robert and Lena Murray Park. Mr. Park was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Park McDonald.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Austin Park; children, Lisa Park Spears (Matthew Spears) and Shannon Park Lampp (Ken Lampp); grandchildren, Keaton Toevs, Logan Toevs (Ashley Trevino) and Austin McDonald (Sydney McDonald); and great-grandchildren, Bentley Toevs, Noah Toevs, Mason McDonald, Rhett McDonald and Lennon McDonald.
Memorial service: Saturday, October, 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bear Creek Baptist Church, 1786 Georgia Hwy. 82, Winder.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bear Creek Baptist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
