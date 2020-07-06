COMMERCE - James Jarrel Evans, 82, Commerce, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Evans was born in Commerce to the late Willie Cleve and Johnnie Lou Lord Evans. He was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and was a retired poultry farmer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Evans was preceded in death by his brothers, Raguel Evans and Joel Evans.
Mr. Evans is survived by his wife, Recie Marie McCoy, Commerce; daughters, Kaye Crane (Tim), Commerce, and Linda Sims (Wayne), Gillsville; brother, Bobby Evans, Commerce; sister, Nadine Waters (Roger), Commerce; sister-in-law, Dot Evans, North Carolina; grandchildren, Abby Crane, Kevin Sims (Ashleigh) and Katie Lucia (Mark); and great-grandchildren, Jaden Cochran, Jude Sims and Mark (Marco) Lucia.
Graveside service: Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Gordon Crawford and Chuck Cook officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
