COLBERT - James “JG” Griffith Rush, 60, Colbert, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021.
He was the son of the late William Howard and Betty Jewell Rush; also preceded in death by brothers, Charlie Thomas Rush and William Carlton Rush. JG worked as a manager of LKQ Heavy Truck.
Survivors include son, Charles Rush; sisters, Linda (John) Bratcher, Patricia (Herman) Shuemaker and Dora Ann (Guy) Faulkner; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Newtown Baptist Church. Mr. Rush will lie in state from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. The interment will be Newtown Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
