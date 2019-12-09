COMMERCE - James “Jim” Harold Harwell, 81, Commerce, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Harwell was born in Athens to the late William Bill and Addie Sue Mize Harwell. He was a member of New Salem United Methodist Church and was retired from Windstream with 37 years of service.

Mr. Harwell is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Brown Harwell, Commerce; son, Greg Harwell, Suwanee; sister, Annie Sue Brooks, Sebring, Fla.; brother, George Harwell, Nicholson; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Mark Fitzpatrick officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 8-14

