STATHAM - James "Jimmy" David Turner, 67, Statham, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Mr. Turner was the son of the late James Howard Turner and Louise Hewin Turner. Jimmy graduated from Athens High School and attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, and the University of Georgia. He retired from Reliance/ABB.
Jimmy was a kind, devoted, hard-working and loving family man. He loved his wife and the life they created together. He adored his son, David, and was so very proud of him. He equally adored Ashley and called her the daughter he never had. He had a quick wit and always kept us laughing.
Survivors include his wife, Jimmieann Rooks Turner; son, David Grant Turner and fiancée Ashley Nesbitt, New Orleans; sisters, Virginia Wade, Daytona, Florida, Susan Odom, Lavonia, and Linda (Ken) Parris, Commerce; nieces, Amy Odom, Lavonia, and Melissa (Greg) Clifton, Bishop; nephews, Matthew (Amanda) Rooks and Benjamin (Jenelle) Rooks; brothers-in-law, Michael Rooks, Winder, and Mark (Sharon) Rooks, Florida; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel in Winder. The Rev. Frank Windom will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests everyone in attendance please wear a mask to the service. With COVID-19 and CDC recommendations, the in-person service will be limited to a small group of immediate family members. The service will be live-streamed by Smith Memory Chapel. Please refer to the funeral home's website for additional details.
A celebration of life service for Jimmy will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the American Heart Association, Athens Resource Center for Hope (athensresourcecenter.org) , or The Path Project (P.O. Box 1309, Snellville, Ga.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
