James "Jimmy" E. Farmer Jr., 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He had just finished one of his favorite things, which was attending morning “Coffee Club” with his friends.
Jimmy was born October 7, 1938 and was proud to be raised on a farm in the New Harmony community between Athens and Commerce. He loved the animals, the tractor driving and roaming the farm, he thought it was a great adventure to have no running water or electricity their first year on the farm. He studied with kerosene light and drew the water from the well.
He graduated from Commerce High School in 1956 and then attended the University of Georgia and the University of West Georgia. He was a great storyteller and jokester, his sense of humor and good nature entertained many throughout the years. He laughed big and loved fiercely and was always willing to help those in need.
His first job was managing Farmer Furniture store in downtown Athens through the 60s and into the 70s. He served as the president of the Athens Downtown Merchants Council and became a General Electric appliance dealer. He loved attending the G.E. sales meetings conducted by Ronald Reagan.
Jimmy then started Metro Realty in the early 70s, and it became one of Georgia’s largest brokerages for farms and tracts of land. He developed subdivisions and mini farms in Clarke, Jackson, Madison and Oconee counties. Jimmy also built residential housing and commercial developments.
After his retirement from real estate, he helped his brother Jerry build and run the J&J Flea Market and continued his love of real estate with owning and managing his rental properties. He had a thirst for travel and made many friends and spent many years traveling with his travel group Excursions Unlimited.
His other favorites included a great NASCAR race and his twice weekly coffee and conversation with his friends that he had been attending for the last 15 years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Farmer; and parents, Francine and Ed Farmer, all from Athens.
Jimmy is survived by the love of his life and his wife of 63 years, Mary Sue McDuffie Farmer; his daughter, Deidre (Dede) S. Farmer; granddaughters, Hailey and Mallory Sailors; great-grandson, Rhett Drahms; his brother, Gerald (Jerry) D. Farmer (Louise); niece, Jeris Farmer; many cousins; and beloved longtime friends.
Graveside service: Monday, August 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the New Harmony Church Cemetery with the Reverend Crist Camden officiating.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
