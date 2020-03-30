March 1, 1937 James "Jimmy" "Jim Bob" Morgan Wood, 83, was born to Paul and Allie Wood, the seventh child of 13. It was with deep sadness and joy that he went to be with his Master (God) and family members that preceded his arrival, parents, Paul and Allie Wood; brothers, John, Lester, AJ and Charles; sister, Ruby (Wood) Hall; and several nieces and nephews, on March 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rumelle (McClure) Wood; son, Jeffery Morgan Wood (Judy); brothers, Harold, Ralph (Jimmi Ruth), Dink (Beverly) and Ted (Jane); sisters, Eunice (Wood) Banks, Brenda (Wood) Wells and Mary (Wood) Kormanik (Chris); and several nieces and nephews.
From the day he was born he made it a point to live a full, happy and adventurous life. He worked hard as a meat cutter, and retired from his own business (Woods Abattoir) in 2002 per his doctor's orders. He took up truck farming, which came naturally to him, having learned everything farming related from his father. He shared and sold produce to local communities.
He was not a man of large physical stature, but his personality was big and he never met a stranger. His most happy and adventurous times were when he was a Scout Master for Troop 35 in Commerce. Sharing his love, knowledge, stories about life and camping with all the members of Troop 35 were some of his happiest memories. He was recognized and given many awards for his leadership of Scout Troop 35.
Per his request he was cremated, and a private memorial will be held at a later date. No visitation or flowers at this time.
Donations in his memory can be made to the ASPCA (Humane Society).
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
