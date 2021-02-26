MARTIN - James “Jimmy” Lamar Wood Sr., 55, Martin, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021.
Mr. Wood was born to the late James Marshall Wood and Jean Berryman Wood and was a mechanic for Triple H Transport.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 17 years, Mrs. Tammy Clark Wood; daughters, Krystal Wood, Tiffany Morgan and her husband Bobby, and BreAnna Webb and her husband Denver; sons, James Wood Jr., and his wife Christina, Travis Gilliam and his wife Whitlie, and Fuzz Webb; and 13 grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastors David Wilkins and Farrell Wilkins officiating. Burial to follow at Woodbine Cemetery. Gentlemen honored to serve as pallbearers are Bryan Wood, James Wood Jr., Travis Gilliam, David Webb, Denver Carey and Bobby Wilbanks.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 26, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Those attending are asked to please maintain safe social distancing and please wear a protective mask due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
