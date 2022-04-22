WINDER - James "Jimmy" Melvin Jett, 86, Winder, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022.
Jimmy was born in Wilcox County in 1936. He was the son of the late E.B. and Mildred Jett. He relocated to North Georgia in 1958.
He lived a full and productive life. Jimmy was a graduate of Georgia Southern University and he served in the National Guard for 13 years. He was a high school teacher and coach for 10 years, Georgia Power salesman for two years, owner of Piedmont Builders Supply Company for 25 years, and a builder and developer for 15 years.
Jimmy was a member of the Kiwanis Club for 23 years, Barrow County Builders Association for 16 years, Winder Chamber of Commerce for 25 years, and a bank director for 17 years. Jimmy was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church and served as treasurer for 30 years.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Yvonne Lanier Jett; two brothers, Robert W. Jett, Gainesville, and Michael Jett, St. Petersburg, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 N. Broad Street, Winder. He will lie-in-state at the church from 9:30 until 11 a.m. The Rev. Calvin Haynie will officiate. Jimmy will be laid to rest in Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
