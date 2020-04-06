stevens

PELL CITY, ALABAMA - James “Jimmy” Stevens, 67, Pell City, Alabama, passed away March 25, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bert Clyde and June Stevens; and his brother-in-law, Glenn Jackson

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Doris Dill Stevens; daughters, Heather (Scotty) Turpin, Pell City, Ala., and Amanda (Anthony) Welchel, Commerce; sisters, Susan (Ronnie) Graves, Pell City, Ala., Amanda Jackson, Raleigh, N.C., and Teresa (Fred) Wood, Sylacauga, Ala.; brother, Danny (Vickie) Stevens, Pell City, Ala.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be offered to the Stevens Family online at www.kilgoefh.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 5-11

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.