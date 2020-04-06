PELL CITY, ALABAMA - James “Jimmy” Stevens, 67, Pell City, Alabama, passed away March 25, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bert Clyde and June Stevens; and his brother-in-law, Glenn Jackson
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Doris Dill Stevens; daughters, Heather (Scotty) Turpin, Pell City, Ala., and Amanda (Anthony) Welchel, Commerce; sisters, Susan (Ronnie) Graves, Pell City, Ala., Amanda Jackson, Raleigh, N.C., and Teresa (Fred) Wood, Sylacauga, Ala.; brother, Danny (Vickie) Stevens, Pell City, Ala.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
