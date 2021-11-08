CARNESVILLE - James Kip Smith, 56, Carnesville, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Smith was born in Decatur to Jimmy Smith of Gainesville and the late Faye Burnette Fitzpatrick. Mr. Smith was a lineman for the IBEW.

In addition to his father, Mr. Smith is also survived by his son, Jesse Smith, Carnesville; sisters, Teri Hardy, Athens, and Donna Ott, Commerce; brother, Todd Smith, Braselton; step-father, Aubrey Fitzpatrick, Commerce; nieces, Jordan Hewell and Kortni Seaton; and nephews, Halton Hardy and Nic Ott.

Memorial service: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Wilbanks officiating.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 1  until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 7-13

