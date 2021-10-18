COMMERCE - James Lamar Gordon, 80, Commerce, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Born on January 8, 1941 in Commerce, Mr. Gordon was the son of the late Willie Lamar and Jewell Whitfield Gordon. He was a mechanic and was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Craig Gordon, of the home; daughters, Jewell (Scott) Jones, Amy Paulette (Miguel) Donates and Lisa (Cameron) Woodall; and four grandchildren, Ethan Woodall, Emily Woodall, Mattie Jones and James Jones.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church with the Revs. Gordon Crawford, Dugar Strickland, and Chuck Cook officiating. The body will lie in state beginning at 1:30 pm at the church. Burial will follow in Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
