WINDER - James Larry Holland, 75, Winder, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his residence.
Larry was born September 2, 1945 to the late Horace and Helen Ouzts Holland and had resided in Barrow County for most of his life. He served with Barrow County Civil Defense, was a former Emergency Medical Technician with Barrow County Ambulance Service and was a former Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff. He was a member of Bethlehem Church and had many years of service in the insurance industry. Larry was a 1963 graduate of Jefferson High School.
Surviving are wife, Phyllis Allen Holland; daughters and sons-in-law, Shari and Jeff Gabriel, Lynn and Dennis Patterson, all of Winder, and Stacy Holland Epps, Comer; grandchildren, Kyle Gabriel, Brandon Gabriel, Justin Patterson, Jacob Patterson, Robin and Courtney Epps, Cathy Phillips, Tommy Bratcher and Nikki Gabriel; great-grandchildren, Peyton Patterson, Oakley Gabriel and Grace Phillips; brother and sister-in-law, Randall and Elaine Holland, Statham; and a host of other relatives and by his fur babies, Angel and Dory.
Memorial graveside service: Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Center United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Rick Shockley and Shane Crowe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to The Bethlehem Church or The American Cancer Society.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
