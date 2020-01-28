ATHENS - James Larry Landrum, 67, Athens, (South Jackson Community) entered into rest Monday, January 27, 2020.
Mr. Landrum was born in Commerce, the son of the late Harold and Edna Sorrow Landrum, was a member of Living Waters Worship Center and was the owner of Puckett’s Garage Door Company. In addition to his parents, Mr. Landrum is preceded by his wife, Martha Bond Landrum.
Survivors include a daughter, Jessica Daniels and her husband Michael, Commerce; three sons, James Landrum (Shellyn Findlay), Lawrenceville, Jessie Landrum and his wife Starlet, Commerce, and Shane Haynes and his wife Pauline, Hull; two sisters, Gail Whitfield and her husband William, Athens, and Sharon Hanson and her husband Tommy, Jefferson; six grandchildren, Taylor Neal, Jamal Neal, Marlie Daniels, Georgia Landrum, Malorie Daniels and Lucas Lester also survive.
Memorial service: Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Living Waters Worship Center, 430 Bogart-Jefferson Road, Statham, with the Rev. William Whitfield and Mitch Elder officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. at the church.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
