HOMER - James Luther Ayers, 75, Homer, passed away Saturday February 6, 2021.

He was the son of the late Hermon and Lois Turpin Ayers. Mr. Ayers retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation and he was a veteran of the United States Army.

Mr. Ayers was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy Ayers and Larry Ayers.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Ann Ayers, of the home; a daughter Connie (Lec) Overacker, Baldwin; five brothers, Marvin Ayers and Lamar Ayers, both of Homer, Harold Ayers, Ila, Ralph Ayers, Carnesville, and David Ayers, Commerce; three sisters, Lucy Shore and Betty Grizzle, both of Commerce, and Evelyn Blalock, Danielsville; grandchildren, Zackery, Harley, Cassidy and Bailey Overacker.

Graveside service: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Webb's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Darwin Cash officiating.

Family to receive friends: Monday, February 8, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 7-13

