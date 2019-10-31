WINDER - James Marion “Buddy” Simpson, 73, Winder, gained his wings, October 28, 2019.
A native of Barrow County, he was born November 11, 1945 to the late John Henry and Thelma Martin Simpson. He was preceded by a sister, Martha Childers. Mr. Simpson had served as an engineer with Trinity Rail Car Manufacturing and was a member of New Pentecost United Methodist Church.
Buddy was a 1964 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and loved to travel. He was an experienced wood carver and had won several awards for his carving ability. He was a veteran of both the U. S. Air Force and the United States Army.
Family members include wife, Barbara Hall Simpson; children, Julie Nichols and John Simpson; sisters, Johnnie Johnson and Carolyn Dunagan, all of Winder, and Debbie Floyd of Tybee Island.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. James Mooneyhan officiating. Interment will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In