James Marshall Escoe, 70, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022.
James was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alma Escoe.
James graduated from the University of Georgia in 1973 with a degree that would allow him to work where he loved to be - the woods. He was well respected as a Georgia Registered Forester and Georgia Master Timber Harvester working for Georgia Pacific for 36 years and later J.M. Escoe Forestry.
He married the love of his life, Deborah, after hitting it off at the Burger Chef and was happily married to her for 48 years. He was a proud father of three girls and five grandchildren. When given the opportunity he would give them a hard time. He enjoyed lifting weights with his friends at the YMCA. He was honest, generous, wise and funny. His love of Jesus was evident. Awaiting him in heaven were the many dogs that he loved over the years, including his beloved Crispin.
Survivors include wife, Deborah Escoe; daughters, Jennifer (Keith) Holt, Jill (Jay) Humphries and Julianne (Burns) Sullivan; and grandchildren, Turner Holt, Madison Bomar, Ella Holt, Caroline Holt and Willa Sullivan.
Funeral service: Friday, January 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Lord & Stephens, East Chapel with the Revs. Jack Thomas and Mark Byrd officiating. Interment will in the Sandy Cross Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Keith Holt, Jay Humphries, Burns Sullivan, Larry Gresham, Kelly LaCount, Allen Pittman, Joe McMullen and Jeremy Means.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
