PENDERGRASS - James Marvin Kent Sr., 86, Pendergrass, entered into rest Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Mr. Kent was born in Maysville, a son of the late Hoke Smith Kent and the late Mattie Tate Kent. Mr. Kent was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was retired from Sears, was an avid gardener, talented woodworker, and enjoyed raising various species of fowl. Mr. Kent was a member of Unity Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kent is preceded by the mother of his children, Jimmie Anderson Kent; brothers, Raymond and Thomas Edgar Kent; and a step-son, Tim Densmore.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Densmore Kent, Pendergrass; two sons, Mark Kent (Kelley), Maysville, and Jim Kent (Jenny), Maysville; two grandchildren, Isaac and Hannah Kent; brother, Shelton Kent, Gainesville; three sisters, Reba Dale, Maysville, Irene Lance, Jefferson, and Laraine Wilson, Commerce; step-sons, Daniel Densmore (Debra), Steve Densmore (Karen) and Joey Densmore (Shelena); step-daughter-in-law, Carrie Densmore; and a number of step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Unity Christian Church Cemetery with Minister Daniel Browning officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the graveside.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 Pandemic has subsided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Unity Christian Church, 70 Unity Church Circle, Maysville, Georgia 30558.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
