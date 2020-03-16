WINDER - James Marvin Michael, 77, Winder, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 surrounded by family.
Marvin was born the youngest of four children on January 19, 1943 to Elder and Thelma Michael, Monroe. He attended Good Hope School and graduated from Monroe Area High School in 1961. Marvin worked as a civilian employee with the U.S. Army and spent some time enrolled as a student at UGA before beginning a long career with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). He retired in 1998.
In his retirement, Marvin traveled across the country working as a part-time driver for Akins Ford of Winder. He enjoyed playing golf, watching UGA football, and spending time with his friends and family. Marvin had a life-long love of southern cuisine, classic country music, John Wayne movies and bulldogs. He will be remembered for throwing great parties and for his humble sense of humor.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty Whitley; and his brother, Larry Michael.
Marvin’s greatest joy was being Grandad to his five grandchildren: Abraham, Oliver, Kylie, Lily and Elena. Marvin also cherished his role as a great-uncle to his “Lil Buddy,” Abbe.
Marvin is survived by his two sons, Chris (Christina) Michael, Snellville, and Kevin (Melissa) Michael, Lawrenceville; his five grandchildren; his sister, Yvonne Daniell, Lilburn; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved bulldog, Belle.
A celebration of Marvin’s life will occur at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In