COMMERCE - James Melvin Adams, 80, Commerce, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Avery Place.

Mr. Adams was born in Commerce to the late James Bennie and Daisy Bridges Adams. He was a member of Berea Baptist Church. He had a sense of humor, and loved hanging out with friends, fishing, bird hunting and gospel music. In addition to his parents, Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Ron Hardman.

Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Janice Benton Adams, Commerce; daughters, Melanie Hardman, Commerce, Allison Whitehead (Mike), Comer, and April Lord (Ty), Danielsville; sister, Barbara Wheeler (Mike), Commerce; brother, David Adams (Regina), Commerce; and grandchildren, J. Ben Hardman (Jessica), Bo Hardman, Madeline Whitehead, Will Whitehead, Maggie Lord and Theron Lord.

Funeral service: Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Sam Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Berea Baptist Church, c/o Shirley Stephenson, 545 A.C. Smith Road, Commerce, Ga. 30530.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

