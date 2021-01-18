COMER - James Michael “Mike” Perry, 70, Comer, passed away on the morning of Friday, January 15, 2021.
Mr. Perry was a market manager for Bell’s grocery chain and was retired. He was of the Baptist faith, and a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Perry was preceded in death by his parents, Mervin Lyle and Icie Jean Mealor Perry; brother, Dennis Owen Perry; and sister, Debra Jean Perry.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Linda (Seymour) Parham-Perry; step-daughter, Renee (Brad) Roberts; brother, Mervin Lamar Perry; sister, Donna Kay Perry; grandchildren, Phoenix, Journey and Lenox Roberts; two nieces, Rhonda Lumpkin and Rita Spears; and two great-nieces, Jessica and Katelyn Spears, also survive him.
Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not have a formal visitation. A private graveside service will be held at a future date.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered online at www.lordandstephens.com.
