CARLTON - James Michael “Train” Clark, 54, Carlton, entered rest Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Mr. Clark was born in Athens, a son of the late Bobby R. Clark and Evelyn Mathis Clark Lilly of Turtletown, Tennessee. Mr. Clark was a controller for Gold Kist Poultry for 30 years and was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, is a son, Kaleb Clark, Homer; step-son, Cory Ballenger, Jefferson; sister, Jennie Wilbanks (Brandon), Commerce; brother, Brian Keith Clark (Jennifer), Jefferson; and two step-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in the Oconee Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Ethan, Seth and Brandon Wilbanks. Trent Ayers, Brian Clark and Jeff Lance.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, at www.samaritanpurse.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
