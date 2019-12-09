James Mitchell Taylor, 57, passed away on December 7, 2019.
A native of Statham, Mr. Taylor was the son of the late James Holliman and Margie Nell Savage Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Brig. Gen. T.R.R. Cobb Camp Number 97.
Funeral service: Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. The burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Ned Davis will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Angie Eavenson-Taylor; children, Jamie Lee Taylor (Calob Nicholson), and Harli Taylor; step-children, Amber (Jeb) Harper and Jenna Maynor; brother, Mike (Vickie) Taylor; grandchildren, Leslee Cox, Racelyn Cox, Mitchell Nicholson, Reihgan Harper, Cambree Harper and Caisley Harper; nephew, Hunter Wims; niece, Terri (Greg) Brantley; great-niece, Cierra Brantley; uncle, Johnny (Betty) Taylor; sister and brother-in-law, Misty and Thomas Wims; and father in law, Nick Eavenson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Freedom Fellowship, 303 First St., Statham, Ga. 30666.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
