WINDER - James Patrick Hoover, 85, Winder, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, peacefully after an extended illness.
Mr. Hoover was born September 19, 1937 in Crossville, Tennessee, to the late James Madison Hoover and Almeda Kirby Hoover.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former spouse, Betty Jo Hoover, Auburn; and step-son, Dennis Clyde Testement, Auburn.
Mr. Hoover was a self-employed businessman and retired builder, who spent many of his working years constructing homes in and around Barrow County. When he was not working, he loved to spend time fishing and hunting.
Surviving are children, daughter Jamie (Jim) Gordon, Auburn; step-sons, Larry (Connie) Testement, Braselton, and John (Hope) Testement, Gainesville; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In