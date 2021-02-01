JEFFERSON - James Paul Presley, 73, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Mr. Presley was born in Decatur, a son of the late James Clarence Presley and the late Gloria Ann Christiansen Presley. Mr. Presley was a member of the Sons of the Legion of American Legion Post 56, a member of the Southside Church and enjoyed a successful career of 32 years as a police officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Presley is preceded by his wife, Rose Ann Sweeney Presley; and a brother, Johnny Presley.
Survivors include a son, James Presley and his wife Jennifer, Jefferson; grandchildren, Trace, Kaylin and Ellis; and two brothers, Tommy and Jerry Presley.
Funeral service: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Southside Church with Pastor Jeff Williams officiating with burial to follow in Athens Memory Gardens, 5195 Lexington Road, Athens, Georgia 30605.
Family to receive friends: Monday, February 1, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to practice safe social distancing and to please wear a protective mask due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Backpack Kids Ministries, c/o Southside Church, 8144 Jefferson Road, Athens, Georgia 30607.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
