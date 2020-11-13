HOSCHTON - James Paul Trimble, Hoschton, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Oaks Braselton with his wife Jan and daughter, Carrie Casey, by his side.
Mr. Trimble was born February 17, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio and graduated from Youngstown State University in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was the son of the late James George Trimble and Dorothy Evelyn (Norberg) Trimble.
Mr. Trimble’s career was in the metal industries with sales and management positions with Sharon Steel, Atlanta, Liberty Steel, Atlanta, retiring from Metals USA, Oakwood, in 2009.
Mr. Trimble loved hunting, fishing, playing golf and cooking. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janyce “Jan” (Barker) Trimble; two daughters, Paula Vaughan and Carrie Casey; step-daughter, Kelli Parsons; step- son, Eric Somerville; grandson, Raine Somerville; and granddaughters Fielding Somerville, Ella Casey and Rowan Vaughan.
No service is planned at this time. A celebration of life will be at a date when COVID restrictions allow.
In memory, donations can be made to American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org or Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga. ,is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
