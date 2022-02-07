JEFFERSON - James Phillip “Phil” Davis, 74, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Mr. Davis was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Malvin and Frances Ray Davis. Mr. Davis was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, receiving the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals. Mr. Davis was the retired owner of Davis Ceramic Tile and was of the Methodist faith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Davis is preceded by a sister, Marion Porter; and brothers, Norris and Lewis Davis and Johnny Wills.
Survivors include two daughters, Tamara Davis, Commerce, and Deana Davis Free (Ben), Clarkesville; long-time companion, Shirley Whitlock; four grandchildren, Kaylea Ward (Sean), Bishop, Tanner Waddell, Commerce, Lillie Frances Free, Clarkesville, and Hayes Free, Clarkesville; four great-grandchildren, Parker Dean Ward, Ashley Ann Ward, Grady Ward and Hadlee Hill; four sisters, Jonell Wills, Faye Davis, Marsha Davis and Molly Brannon; two brothers, Joel and Stanley Davis; and Nephews Kane, Rodney and Jacob Davis.
Graveside service: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 4 p.m. from the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery with Charlie Howington and Reverend Sande Bailey-Gwin officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Kane, Rodney and Jacob Davis, Zach Brannon, Tanner Waddell and Hayes Free.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 1-3:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
