WINDER - James Randy Stinchcomb, 59, Winder, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.

Randy loved his family. He was an avid collector of guns and toy memorabilia. He was a hard worker. Mr. Stinchcomb enjoyed mission work and helping people.

Survivors include his father, Russell Randolph Stinchcomb; son, James Daniel Stinchcomb and wife Hope, Bethlehem; daughter, Kezia Stinchcomb Archer and husband Michael, Maysville; brother, Paul Stinchcomb and wife Sandra, Winder; sisters, Shelby Lee, Dawsonville, Sharon Rooks, Karen Ransom and husband John, all of Florida; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Mr. Stinchcomb is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Stinchcomb.

Funeral service: Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Matthew Calvert will be officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

