HOMER - James Ray Sims, 76, Highway 198, Homer passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
A son of the late Sherman B. Sims and Ora Mae Clark Sims, he was born August 21, 1944 in Stephens County, having lived in Banks County the last 30 years. He was retired from the U.S. Army with 22 years of service having served during the Vietnam War as a Sergeant Major. He was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, of the home, Evelyn Nix Sims; daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Steven Cash, Homer; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Angie Sims, Carnesville, and Steven Douglas Sims and Debra, Clarkesville; four grandchildren, Katie Beth, Madison, Taylor and Aaron; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Hillcrest Chapel of the Acree-Davis Funeral Home with Military Honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the V.F.W. Post 4346 Honor Guard.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 21, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Acree-Davis Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.acree-davisfh.com. Acree-Davis Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for James Ray Sims.
