COLBERT - James Richard Miller, 61, Colbert, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022.
He was the son of the late James Douglas and Helen Joyce Miller. Mr. Miller was best remembered as the owner and operator of The Sign Shop in Hull. He was a passionate man that loved his family and grandchildren deeply.
Survivors include wife, Ginger Williams Miller; daughter, Mallory Miller (Dustin) Jordan; sister and brothers, Angela Miller Graham, Mike (Charlotte) Miller and Mason (Amanda) Miller; and two grandchildren, Blair Paige Jordan and Griffin Brooks Jordan.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In