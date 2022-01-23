COLBERT - James Richard Miller, 61, Colbert, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022.

He was the son of the late James Douglas and Helen Joyce Miller. Mr. Miller was best remembered as the owner and operator of The Sign Shop in Hull. He was a passionate man that loved his family and grandchildren deeply.

Survivors include wife, Ginger Williams Miller; daughter, Mallory Miller (Dustin) Jordan; sister and brothers, Angela Miller Graham, Mike (Charlotte) Miller and Mason (Amanda) Miller; and two grandchildren, Blair Paige Jordan and Griffin Brooks Jordan.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 23-29

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.