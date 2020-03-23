LUTTRELL, TENNESSEE - James Robert Lay, 66, Luttrell, Tennessee (formerly of Winder) passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home.
Robert was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School class of 1971, moving to Knoxville, Tennessee a few years later making Tennessee his home. He was an automobile mechanic in the Luttrell area for many years and was well known in the area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Margaret Lay; sisters, Glenda Ruskoski and Charlotte Lay; and brother, Bryant Lay.
He is survived by his sister, Susan Lay Dubry, Merritt Island, Florida; a nephew, Michael House, Merritt Island, Florida; niece, Tiffany Sanders, Palm Bay, Florida; and a great-nephew, Jakobie Sanders.
There are no services planned at this time. His cremains are being returned to his family cemetery in Georgia.
Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville, Tennessee.
