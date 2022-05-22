JEFFERSON - James Ronald “Ronnie” Elrod, 61, Jefferson, recently passed away.
Mr. Elrod was born in Atlanta, the son of the late M.L. Elrod and the late Dorothy Nell Harris Fields and Bobby Fields of Jefferson. Mr. Elrod was of the Methodist faith and was a retired interior designer with Crate & Barrel and was a dedicated caregiver for his mother and father.
Survivors include his father, Bobby Fields, Jefferson; sisters, Sherri Ballew (Randy), Watkinsville, Lori Andrews (Rob), Gainesville, and Kristi Strickland (Carey), Jefferson; brother, Robbie Fields (Deneen), Jefferson; and nieces and nephews, Kayla and Kelsie Ballew, Alyssa and Ashleigh Andrews, Jake and Lizzy Fields and their daughter Juni, Reuben Fields, Peyton and Aaron Strickland also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Carey Strickland officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In