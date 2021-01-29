GAINESVILLE - James Russell Vandiver, 67, Gainesville, entered into rest Monday, January 25, 2021.
Mr. Vandiver was born in Clarkesville, a son of the late Cecil Russell Vandiver and the late Sarah Lannelle Shirley Vandiver. Mr. Vandiver earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia, his Master’s degree from Brenau University and his Specialist’s degree from the University of Georgia. Mr. Vandiver was retired after a successful 38-year career at Lanier Tech as the Vice President of Economic Development and as President of the College. During his career, Mr. Vandiver was instrumental in the recruitment of over 20 companies that located in the region bringing needed jobs to thousands of residents. An avid outdoorsman, he most enjoyed spending time with family and especially with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Russell is preceded by his wife, Laura Irvin Vandiver; and a sister Jane Lewallen.
Survivors include a son, Josh Vandiver and his wife Amanda, Gainesville; two grandchildren, Jackson and Taylor Vandiver, Gainesville; sister, Marjorie Hudman; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Christ Place Church in Oakwood with Dr. Jeff Crook officiating. The burial will follow in the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery, Talmo.
The family will receive friends at the graveside, following the committal service.
Those attending should maintain safe social distancing and wear a protective mask due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Sibley Heart Center at Children’s Health Care, 3300 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 100, Alpharetta, Georgia 30005 or at choa.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
