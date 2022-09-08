cofer

James Samuel “Jimmy” Cofer Sr., 83, husband of 62 years to Mary Bryant Cofer, died Monday, September 5, 2022.

Born in Athens, he was the son of the late Tucker Samuel Cofer and Lucy Martin Fortson. Jimmy had worked for Bell’s Grocery Stores as a butcher and was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, Sammy (Teresa) Cofer, Joey (Cindy) Cofer and Jonathan Cofer; grandchildren, James Cofer, Samantha Cofer, Emily (Bryan) Kohut; and two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Hudson Kohut.

Funeral service: Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Dr. Cameron Ford officiating. There will be a reception following the service at the funeral home.

Family to receive friends: Friday, September 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. 

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

