James “Smiley” M. Schultz Sr., 92, died Monday, December 26, 2022.
A longtime resident of Athens, Smiley was the last surviving child of the late Rev. D. M. and O’Bera Truitt Schultz. In addition to his wife of 63 years, Teressa Long Schultz, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence R. Schultz, Horace Schultz, and Herschel Schultz.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps with honorable service during the Korean Conflict. In addition, Smiley was also a long-time member of the Gideons International and the Marine Corp League.
After retiring as a Sergeant from the City of Athens Police Department, Smiley served as the department head of the Department of Sanitation for the City of Athens. Following retirement from the City of Athens, he continued to work as a heavy equipment salesman for different suppliers.
In later years he drove a school bus for Athens Academy, Oconee County and Little Ones Academy. He was an active member of Gilead Baptist Church in Danielsville for several years.
Survivors include two children, Phyllis (Ray) Ginn, Colbert, and James M. “Jim” (Kathy) Schultz Jr., Washington; three grandchildren, Renee (Kevin Burns) Ginn, Maggie (Bill) Mauldin and Brannon Rogers; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, December 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park with military honors. Pallbearers will be Barkley Smith, Randy Long, Kevin Burns, Brannon Rogers, Billy Mauldin and Will Mauldin. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Gideon’s International and the Marine Corp League.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
