HULL - James Steven Rice, 65, Hull, passed away Saturday. April 9, 2022.
Born November 30, 1956, he was the son of the late Geneva and Coy Rice. He was a graduate of Madison County High School, Class of 1975, and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was a retired truck driver.
He is survived by his son, James Clayton Rice; step-daughter, Connie Taylor; sister, Brenda Thompson (Charles); nephew, Chris Thompson (Sarah); niece, Kelly Thompson Davis (Mitchell); and cousins, Stanley Adams and Harry Rice.
No services have been planned at this time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In