rice

HULL - James Steven Rice, 65, Hull, passed away Saturday. April 9, 2022.

Born November 30, 1956, he was the son of the late Geneva and Coy Rice. He was a graduate of Madison County High School, Class of 1975, and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was a retired truck driver.

He is survived by his son, James Clayton Rice; step-daughter, Connie Taylor; sister, Brenda Thompson (Charles); nephew, Chris Thompson (Sarah); niece, Kelly Thompson Davis (Mitchell); and cousins, Stanley Adams and Harry Rice.

No services have been planned at this time.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 17-23

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.