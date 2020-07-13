James Stewart Bates, 51, died peacefully and comfortably, surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
James was born on October 11, 1968 in Athens to Jimmy and Judy (Sartain) Bates of Colbert. He was a loyal son, and a protector to his sister, Tami Bates Walden. He was a 1986 graduate of Madison County High School and was a mechanical engineer. He married Janna Westbrook in 1993 and was an honorable husband and devoted father to his daughter, Kaylee, and his son, Brady.
Everyone who knew James adored him because of his smiling face, charming personality, and generous heart. He found great joy in coaching his children and their friends through the Madison County Recreation Department, the Madison County Youth Association (football) and travel ball organizations. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and beloved dog, Molly, telling stories, watching sports, lying in his hammock and going to races. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who conveyed his love for the outdoors to his son. He found much delight in all the simple things this world has to offer.
Survivors, in addition to his wife and parents, include his children, Kaylee Bates, Atlanta, and Brady Bates, Colbert; his sister, Tami Bates Walden, Colbert; a niece, Hannah Sheridan, Colbert; a nephew, Justin Sheridan (Krista), Ila; two great-nephews, Parker Herring and Dalton Sheridan.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold Bates and Lena Mae Sharp; and maternal grandparents, Stewart L. Sartain and Lucille (Belk) Sartain.
A private service will be held at Danielsville Evangelical Church on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Craig, Lowell Hettrick, Mickey Poole, Ricky Poole, Timmy Powell and Stanley Wymbs.
Sympathy may be expressed by sending flowers to Lord and Stephens in East Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Madison County Diamond Club, Madison County Touchdown Club, or Red Raider Softball.
Janna, Kaylee and Brady would like to thank the doctors and staff of Winship Cancer Institute at Emory for their incredible care provided to James during this journey; a very special thanks to Dr. David Lawson for always ensuring James’ quality of life; to our extended family and friends who always showed tremendous support of grace, an abundance of prayers, and an outpouring of love. Finally, Piedmont Hospital for providing exceptional care of compassion and dignity to James during his final moments.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In