James Talmadge Payne, 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

James was the son of the late Talmadge and Mary Weatherly Payne. James was preceded in death by his wife, Lyndal Sims Payne; a daughter, Rebecca Lynn Payne; and sister, Jane Payne Myers. James was retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years, U.S. Postal Service after 20 years, and was a beef cattle farmer until the day of his passing.

Survivors include his children, Donna Payne and James Michael Payne (Robin R. Patterson Payne); brothers, Jerry Payne, John Payne and Jack (Patricia) Payne; sisters, Joyce (Needham) Payne Bateman, and Joann (Tommy) Payne Downs; grandchildren, Keith (Christina) Payne and Lisa (Tommy) Gleason; and great-grandchild, Madison Payne.

Funeral service: Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel with full military honors. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Smith funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 13-19

