WINDER - James Thomas Ouzts, 84, Winder, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Mr. Ouzts was the son of the late T.S. and Laura McGee Ouzts. He was married to Joyce Adams Ouzts, of Winder, for 65 years. Mr. Ouzts was a professional photographer and owner of Ouzts Photography in Winder for over 65 years. He was a member and deacon at Cedar Creek Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Joyce, he is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Mitch) Payne, Winder, and Kathy (David) Woodall, Hoschton; three grandchildren, Kelly (Dustin) Deaton, Jill Payne and Kristen (Rodney) Autry; and six great-grandchildren, Anna Deaton, Dylan Deaton, Katie Payne, Luke Lance, Cam Autry, and Kailey Autry.
Graveside service: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Duke Forrester officiating. Masks are required and the service will be live-streamed.
The family asks that donations in memory of Mr. Ouzts be made to Cedar Creek Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
