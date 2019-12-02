MAYSVILLE - James Thomas “Stem” Brawner, 75, Maysville, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Brawner was born in Carnesville to Dorothy Whitsel Brawner, Commerce, and the late Roy Brawner. He was retired from Allen B. Sibley Mills.
In addition to his father, Mr. Brawner was preceded in death by his son, Scott Brawner.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Brawner is survived by his wife, Judy Elaine Lord Brawner, Maysville; sons, Greg Shore, Nicholson, and Gene Shore, Commerce; sisters, Barbara Barry, Athens, and Maggie Craddock, Carnesville; brother, Ben Brawner, Commerce; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Burt officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
