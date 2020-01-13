ATHENS - James Thomas Williamson, 81, Athens (South Jackson Community), passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Mr. Williamson was the son of the late Sol and Carrie Mae Beckham Williamson. Mr. Williamson was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Eatonton, and was a retired line inspector with Georgia Power Company. Mr. Williamson was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Williamson was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Barber Williamson.
Survivors include his daughters, Lynn Smith and her husband Ronnie, Athens, Bobbie Jean Morgan and her husband Danny, Nicholson, and Donna Greenway and her husband Tony, Vidalia; son, James Thomas Williamson II, Athens; sisters, Mary Brown, Barbarann Mead and Sue Shipp, all of Vidalia; brother, John Walter Williamson, Vidalia; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. David Sharpton officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Tyler Ridgeway, Dylan Barber, Caleb Maddox, Michael Woods, Scott McDowell and Richie McDowell.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 13, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
