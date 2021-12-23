BALDWIN - Jamey Randall Foster, 47, Baldwin, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Born in Gainesville on August 12, 1974, Mr. Foster was the son of Vicki Sue Bramlett Foster and the late James Randall Foster. He graduated from Habersham Central High School in 1992 and was employed at Titan Steel Doors as an inventory controller.
Mr. Foster was also an archery coach with Banks County 4-H, the Refuge Archery and the Banks County Archery Team, as well as a member of the Banks County FFA Alumni Association. An avid hunter and fisherman, he and his son Tanner not only enjoyed archery together, but enjoyed farming together as well. They took great pleasure in raising commercial Angus cattle, Angus show heifers and show pigs.
In addition to his father, Mr. Foster is preceded in death by his grandfathers, J.C. Bramlett and James B. Foster; and grandmother, Imogene Wade Stancil.
Survivors include wife, Connie Hyde Foster and son, Tanner James Foster, Baldwin; mother, Vicki Sue Bramlett Foster, Alto; grandmother and grandpa, Steve and Joan Bailey, Alto; sister, Marcie (Jason) Foster King, Alto; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Pastor David Sharpton will officiate with interment to follow the service in Yonah Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
An online guest book is available for the Foster family by visiting www.hillsidememorialchapel.com. Funeral arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville, 706-754-6256.
