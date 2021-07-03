AUBURN - Jan Cruse, Auburn, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Mrs. Cruse was born in Alabama to the late Hugh and Edell Harris Smoke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Adrian Smoke; and grandchildren, Michael Cruse and Danielle Cruse.
She was a homemaker and housewife, a good artist and enjoyed crafts. She loved her family most of all and was the backbone of the family.
Mrs. Cruse is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dan Cruse; sons, Bryant (Shannon) Cruse and Tommy (Cindy) Cruse, Auburn; daughter, Elizabeth Woodruff, Auburn; grandchildren, Adrian Woodruff, Bethany Woodruff, ErinFaye Woodruff and Chris (Tina) Cruse; step-grandchildren Tiffany Meminger, Maria Meminger, Julie Meminger and Lelo Droddy; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Donations in memory of Mrs. Cruse may be made to Autism Speaks on their website autismspeaks.org.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has been entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In