STATHAM - Jan Culver Thomas, 59, Statham, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Mrs. Thomas is preceded in death by her parents; Wilson Culver and Flora Culver; sisters, Sue Martin and Catherine Dillard.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Mike Thomas, Statham; daughter, Ashley (Allen) Kovach, Ft. Myers, Florida; brother, Elder Culver, Statham; sisters, Lois Fields, Linda Holmes and Debbie Dove, Statham, and Margie Dove, Winder; grandson, Ashton Kovach; a host of nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Patsy Conner, Gainesville; and special fur baby, Woody also survives.

Graveside service: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Per the family's request, flowers will be accepted.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 2-8

