STATHAM - Jane Elnore Stepp, 82, Statham, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Jane was born December 15, 1939 in Ohio. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and she retired from Boeing.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, Jacob and Marie Brown Dick; her son Michael Stepp; brothers, Joe Dick and Vern Dick; and sisters, Lena Freemont and Cecilia Dick.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Stepp; sons, Robert (Yvonne) Stepp, Winder, and Richard Stepp, Atlanta; brother, Jacob Dick Jr., Phoenix, Arizona; four grandchildren, Michael Stepp, Megan Vance, Ann Morris and Hannah Stepp; and one great-grandchild, Robert Vance.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
