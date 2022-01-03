STATHAM - Jane Elnore Stepp, 82, Statham, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Jane was born December 15, 1939 in Ohio. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and she retired from Boeing.

Jane was predeceased by her parents, Jacob and Marie Brown Dick; her son Michael Stepp; brothers, Joe Dick and Vern Dick; and sisters, Lena Freemont and Cecilia Dick.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Stepp; sons, Robert (Yvonne) Stepp, Winder, and Richard Stepp, Atlanta; brother, Jacob Dick Jr., Phoenix, Arizona; four grandchildren, Michael Stepp, Megan Vance, Ann Morris and Hannah Stepp; and one great-grandchild, Robert Vance.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 2-8

