JEFFERSON - Jane Etta Bryan, 90, Jefferson, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Mrs. Bryan was born in Atlanta, a daughter to the late Richard Gilbert Adams and the late Lillian Rebecca Edwards Adams. Mrs. Bryan was a retired teacher with the Clayton County School System and a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, where she participated in the Choir, WMU, M&M’s and Stephen Ministry. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bryan was preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph Ross and Bill Bryan III.
Survivors include her children, Bob Edwards and his wife Ellen, Fayetteville, Ray Edwards and his wife Carol, Jackson, Denise McNair and her husband Brent, Jonesboro, and Rebecca Gibbs and her husband Sandy, Jefferson; brothers, Bruce Raymond Adams and his wife Barbara, Chamblee, and Jerry Adams and his wife Gail, Clayton; her special step-daughters, Kathy Cann and Nancy Colman; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren also survive.
Graveside service: Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson with Dr. Michael Helms officiating. Mrs. Bryan’s grandsons will be honored as pallbearers.
Due to the current health crisis of COVID-19, we recommend family and guests adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing of six feet and avoid close contact while attending this service.
In lieu on flowers, the family requests that memorials will be given to the shut-in ministry of First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
