ATHENS - Jane Thurmond Braswell, 90, Athens, died May 24, 2020.
Jane was born September 19, 1929 in Athens. Jane attended Clarke County Schools and North Georgia College in Dahlonega. She was a member of the Athens First Methodist Church and Boggs Chapel Methodist Church.
Jane was an art student of Mr. Jack Parr of Athens for many years. Her favorite subjects to paint were horse and rider portraits. Jane rode with the Belle Meade Hunt in Thompson. Jane worked on the family beef cattle farm on the Jefferson River Road and taught archery at the Fritz Orr Camp in Atlanta. Jane also held a private pilots license. Her flight training was conducted at Benn Epps Field in Athens.
Jane is survived by her son, Ralph M. Braswell III; daughter, Molly Ann Braswell deVivero; son-in-law, Paul deVivero; daughter-in-law, Dr. Lorraine Braswell; three grandchildren, Matthew Braswell (Tiffany), Justin Braswell (Erin), and Alison deVivero Devore (Robby);four great-granddaughters; and one great-grandson.
For the past twenty years, Jane has resided in Oviedo, Florida and then at the Lakeview Terrace Retirement Community in Altoona, Florida.
Jane's cremated remains will be returned to Athens for private burial.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jane’s memory to the charity or cause of your choice.
