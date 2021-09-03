Janet Carol Zuber Luke passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
She was born to a naval family in Long Beach, California, on May 17, 1936. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bobby R. Luke; father and mother, William Grier Zuber and Sue Daniell Zuber; and brother, Richard Don Zuber. Janet grew up at the naval base in Long Beach, Calif., returning home to family in Bogart in 1949.
A graduate of Bogart High School, Janet was on the State Champion Girls' Basketball Team (#11), member of the Beta Club and secretary of F.H.A. To this day, she still had a close relationship with her high school best friends and teammates. She was very involved with the Bogart High School Alumni.
After high school, Janet married Bob Luke, a 24-year veteran in the U.S. Army. The two, along with their girls, Connie and Ginger, traveled Europe during his service in Germany. She was a devoted military wife and mother until the family settled back on the Centennial Luke Family Farm in Bogart.
Janet was a member of Bogart Baptist Church for over 60 years where she loved singing alto in the choir and being part of the WMU.
Her interests were many, she loved sewing, cooking, gardening, painting ceramics, collecting treasures from her travels and reading genealogy.
Janet loved history and genealogy. As she herself wrote, “I seem to like anything pertaining to history and have acquired a lot.” She was the curator and vice-president of the Bogart Historical Society and accumulated many of the artifacts found at the Bogart Historical Agricultural Center. Janet also authored many genealogical articles and books about Oconee history. She also loved traveling to places that were full of history, her favorites included Germany, Spain, Norway and Barbados.
One of her most favorite things was spending time with her grandchildren, to whom she taught so many life lessons. When she was asked how she would like to be remembered, her answer was, “As Granny! I love the sound of it!”
Janet was loved by many and the matriarch to her family. She loved Jesus and we long for the day when we can see her again in Heaven. “We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8
Survivors include her children, Connie Thomas (Eddie) and Ginger Andrews (Billy), both of Bogart; grandchildren, Jenny Gregory (Matt), Maysville, Carol Gittens (Blake), Bogart, and Luke Andrews, Bogart; great-grandchildren, Cannon and Emma Gregory, Madison and Graham Gittens; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly.
Funeral service: Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
